June 15, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News

Princeton Community Band to present its second summer concert June 19

Concert will take place in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton

By Shaw Local News Network
The Princeton Community Band will present its second concert of the season at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 19, in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

The featured soloist in the concert will be Princeton-native Michael Kramer, who will perform an alto saxophone solo with the band called “Harlem Nocturne.”

The band also will be saluting American musicals including songs from “Oklahoma,” “The Music Man,” “Beauty and The Beast,” “The Fantastics,” “The Lion King” and other selections.

The concert is free and all donations are accepted. PCB is a 501(c)(3) organization.

Lawn chairs are suggested and the organization requests that the audience socially distance as much as possible.

Refreshments are available. In case of rain, the concert will be held in Pannebaker Gymnasium at Logan Jr. High School. Use the West Entrance.