Interstate 80 eastbound west of Princeton to close June 16

Eastbound Interstate 80 in Bureau County will close overnight on Thursday, June 16, to repair a guardrail at the bridge over Maple Grove Creek west of Princeton, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The closure is between the Route 40 interchange (exit 45) and the Interstate 180 interchange (exit 61).

Eastbound I-80 will close at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 16, and will reopen by 4 a.m. Friday, June 17. A posted detour will direct eastbound traffic to use Route 40, U.S. 6 and I-180.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction throughout the $2.5 million project, which is scheduled to be completed by late fall.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion in improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway and 270 bridges along with 428 additional safety improvements.