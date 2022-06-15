Festival 56 to present “Tipping a Cow” raffle

Festival 56 has added a raffle called “Tipping A Cow” to its summer 2022 season. This raffle includes prizes of a ¼ processed cow, $500 cash and $250 cash along with other great raffles prizes to be updated as they are received.

The organization has also added three early bird drawings of $100 each to be held on Thursday, June 16; Friday, July 8 and Friday, July 22.

The final grand prize drawing will be held at a closing cabaret on Sunday, July 31. All drawings will take place at The Grace Theater at 316 S. Main St. in Princeton.

Raffle tickets are $20 each or 6/$100.

Raffle tickets can be purchased through Princeton Theater Group board members and volunteers as well by reaching out to the box office at 815-879-5656.