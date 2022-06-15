4-H wraps up Crime and Spy camp for Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County youth

Attention to detail, patience and accuracy were common themes throughout the recently completed 4-H Crime and Spy camp, which was conducted from June 6-9.

During the four-day camp, youth ages 8-18 heard from Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators on topics related to their jobs.

These topics were translated into hands-on activities in fingerprinting, hidden messages, DNA extraction and evidence collection.

During the final day of camp, participants broke into groups to process one of four crime scenes where they were able to apply the lessons they had learned over the course of the camp. Through teamwork, each group photographed the scenes, logged and packaged evidence and dusted for fingerprints.

“The results of Crime and Spy camp exceeded my expectations,” said Danielle Gapinski, Bureau County 4-H program coordinator. “We were able to witness participants form new friendships, work collaboratively, and even had some grow a genuine interest and excitement for learning more about becoming a CSI. This is why we do what we do, providing youth with a nurturing, safe environment to explore interests.”

AJ McNeeley (pictured from left), Nashten Funderberg and Nicholas Klinefelter examine evidence and dust for fingerprints of a mock crime scene during the final day of 4-H Crime and Spy camp. (Photo Provided by U of I Extension)

