Neponset announces 2022 Picnic Day’s 5K results

Neponset has announced the results of its 2022 Picnic Day’s 5K race.

The Top Overall Male finishers were Chase Peach in first, Shawn Wager in second and Ben Yepsen in third. The Top Overall Female finishers were Brittany Peach in first, Kate Salisbury in second and Hannah Safiran in third.

The Top Neponset Male finishers were Shawn Wager in first, Easton Blake in second and Jake Wager in third. The Top Neponset Female finishers were Patty Gerrond in first, Rachel Rashid in second and Annie Pickering in third.

The full results are as follows:

1. Chase Peach, Flanagan: 24 minutes and 36 seconds

2. Shawn Wager, Neponset: 26 minutes and 59 seconds

3. Ben Yepsen, Plainfield: 27 minutes and 15 seconds

4. Brittany Peach, Flanagan: 28 minutes and 1 second

5. Kate Salisbury, Sheffield: 32 minutes and 26 seconds

6. Easton Blake, Neponset: 32 minutes and 26 seconds

7. Anthony Rushing, Kewanee: 33 minutes and 18 seconds

8. Hannah Safiran, Kewanee: 37 minutes and 20 seconds

9. Abby Stabler, Buda: 38 minutes and 29 seconds

10. Patty Gerrond, Neponset: 39 minutes and 19 seconds

11. Tanner Nichols, Kewanee: 41 minutes and 52 seconds

12. Rachel Rashid, Neponset: 41 minutes and 53 seconds

13. Jake Wager, Neponset: 42 minutes and 53 seconds

14. Jaxtin Haage, Wyanet: 42 minutes and 54 seconds

15. Joanne Bejster, Malden: 43 minutes and 26 seconds

16. Charlie Haage, Wyanet: 43 minutes and 32 seconds

17. Annie Pickering and Chiefy, Neponset: 43 minutes and 57 seconds

18. Ashley Stabler, Buda: 44 minutes and 33 seconds

19. Shelby Salisbury, Sheffield: 44 minutes and 36 seconds

20. Hope Bennett, Neponset: 44 minutes and 39 seconds

21. Tori Crofton, Neponset: 44 minutes and 39 seconds

22. Diana Strain, Sullivan, IN: 45 minutes and 18 seconds

23. Rosa Rushing, Kewanee: 45 minutes and 18 seconds

24. Cassidy Blake, Sheffield: 50 minutes and 57 seconds

25. Chelsea Blake, Neponset: 50 minutes and 58 seconds

26. Mary Jo Gustafson, Princeton: 54 minutes and 9 seconds

27. Jackie Haage, Wyanet: 54 minutes and 9 seconds

28. Marlee Bates, Neponset: 55 minutes and 9 seconds

29. Dena Bates, Neponset: 55 minutes and 9 seconds

30. Steve Krizen, Wyoming: 57 minutes and 29 seconds

31. Ed Safiran, Neponset: 57 minutes and 30 seconds