Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet June 23

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at 629 S. Main St. in Princeton.

John Lynn will present a slide program titled “Dead People of Illinois.” This “underground” presentation explores hundreds of Illinois cemeteries to find interesting graves and headstones, intriguing lives and deaths and lots of plots with funny names.

The organization stated that this is an opportunity for mortals to not only whistle past the graveyard, but to pause and enjoy the oddities of life and death while we’re still on the right side of history.

This meeting is free and open to the public. For any questions, call 815-879-3133 during regular hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of the month.