Car shows coming June 18-19

There will be two area car shows the weekend of June 18-19.

Old Wheels Show set June 18

PRINCETON - The 2022 Old Wheels Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the First Lutheran Church parking lot in Princeton. The lineup will include antique, classic, special interest cars, trucks, tractors, hot rods, customized cars and other items of interest. Bake goods will be available at 10 a.m. with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s show is dedicated in memory to Merle Polson and Mark Schmidt, who were loyal supporters of the Old Wheels.

For more information, contact office.flcprinceton@gmail.com.

Lake DePue Car Show on June 19

DEPUE - The Lake DePue Car Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 at First Street along Lake DePue. There will be awards to the top 20 and Best of Show, Best Modified, Best Original, Best Motorcycyle and Kid’s Pick. There will also be food available, 50/50 raffle and dash plaques and music provided by AMC Sound.

Entry fee is $10 with proceeds to benefit Jeff Crabbe. For information, contact Josh Martinez at 815-878-8724 or Scott Bickett at 815-883-1901.







