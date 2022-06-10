Princeton awarded more than $400,000 grant for infrastructure improvement

The city of Princeton has been awarded $407,000 as part of the Community Develop Block Grant program.

“We finally were awarded a CDBG grant after a few attempts, over a few years, and a lot of extra leg-work by staff during this past year,” Mayor Joel Quiram said in a Facebook a post from his official mayoral page.

Quiram said funds will be used to replace an aging sanitary sewer line, which may further reduce sewer backups in residential basements in the neighborhood of East Marion Street in the Lincoln School neighborhood.

No timeline was provided on when work will begin, but it could possibly start this fall, Quiram said.

The improvements are part of a lineup of work slated for the upcoming months, including street and sidewalk work, the Columbus Street Walkway project, Marion Street sanitary sewer work and South Main parking trail.

The funds are part of a state grant that will fund 45 projects located in non-metropolitan communities each of which will received a share of $23.5 million in infrastructure and housing rehabilitation grants, according to a news release from Gov. JB Pritzker’s office. The grants will enable communities in non-metropolitan areas to make critical repairs to water, sewer, and drainage infrastructure to enhance safety and quality of life for residents.

“Every Illinois community deserves access to safe drinking water, proper sanitary management, and stable housing,” said Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin in a press release. “The projects announced today with $23.5 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding deliver on that promise.”

“There will be a lot of infrastructure work this summer, all in place in our continuing effort to make Princeton the best it can be,” Quiram added.







