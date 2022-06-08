Weekend events scheduled for Neponset

NEPONSET – Two car events are set for Neponset over the weekend.

The 11th annual Cruise-In will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, June 10, hosted by the Neponset Cruise-In Committee and Neponset Fire Department. There will be a 50-50 drawing with food provided by the fire department and music by AMC Sound.

There also will be a Truck and Tractor Show as part of the Neponset Picnic Day parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11. Entry fee is $5. Trophies will awarded and presented at 2 p.m. There will be a 50-50 drawing and door prizes with music provided by AMC Sound. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, call Rodney Bennett at 309-530-8147.















