The Friends of Extensions and 4-H to host raffle fundraiser; drawing on June 17

The Friends of Extension and 4-H will be hosting a cash raffle fundraiser, with the winning tickets being drawn at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 17 at Becker Professional Building, located at 850 Thompson St. in Princeton.

Raffle tickets are currently available and can be turned in for drawing until Thursday, June 16. All proceeds from the raffle will go towards supporting 4-H and Extension educational programs in Bureau County.

Four cash prizes of $2,500, $1,000, $500, and $250 will be awarded to raffle drawing winners. A single raffle ticket can be purchased for $50 donation or a $100 donation for three raffle tickets.

The Friends of Extension and 4-H is a group who supports outreach educational programs for University of Illinois Extension Bureau County office and its 4-H and Youth Development Program.

The University of Illinois Extension provides educational programs and services in 4-H Youth Development Program, family living, nutrition and consumer sciences, community and economic development, agriculture and natural resources.

For more information or to request tickets, contact the University of Illinois Extension office at 815-875-2878.



