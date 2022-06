The testing of precinct tabulation optical scan and direct recording electronic voting equipment, required by 10 ILCS 5/24B-9 and 24C-9, for the general election will be 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the County Clerk’s office at the Bureau County Courthouse, 700 South Main St, Princeton.

As prescribed by the election code, this test is open to representatives of the political parties, the press and the public, said Bureau County Clerk Matthew S. Eggers.