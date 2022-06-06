Princeton’s Christ Community Church to host a free anxiety seminar on June 25

The Christ Community Church will be hosting a free Anxiety Seminar from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 25 at 1719 South Euclid Ave. in Princeton.

Speaker, Dr. Espen Klausen, will help attendees understand how anxiety works and why we have it. Practical tools for managing anxiety will also be provided.

The seminar will include discussions and experiential exercises regarding causes and solutions at the physical, cognitive, emotional and spiritual levels and is appropriate for teens through adults.

Klausen is a seasoned clinical psychologist in Fond du Lac County, WI, where he provides outpatient and inpatient therapy services and consults for the Department of Social Services.

He also provides seminars and consultations for businesses, social service organizations, schools, and church organizations.

Klausen specializes in making complicated concepts easy to understand, giving experiences that foster deep instinctive understanding and providing practical tools.For more information visit www.espenklausen.com.

Registration is requested for materials count. To register, call the church office at 815-879-3227 or email office@cccprinceton.org.