Princeton Library announces summer reading program

Princeton Public Library’s summer reading program will officially run from June 13 through July 30, with the theme “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.”

The primary focus of summer reading is to encourage youth to read throughout the summer, helping to prevent the loss of school-year gains in reading and math over the course of the summer.

To encourage reading every day during summer break, Princeton Public Library provides some incentives with small prizes for reading certain numbers of hours, and a prize raffle at the end of the program. The more hours a participant has read, the more chances in the drawings.

The online reading log for summer reading is available through the free Reader Zone app, available for Android, Apple and Amazon devices. Families can make a single account with multiple readers and join the library’s reading program using the code 6209b.

The library’s Opening Event for summer reading will be a visit from Northern Illinois Raptor Rehabilitation and Education at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 11. This is a live bird of prey educational event open to the public without registration and will showcase non-releasable birds of prey.

The presenters will discuss what makes a raptor, how they are built, the role they play at the top of the food chain and also what we can do to ensure these creatures are with us always through conservation and through rehabilitation.

This program is for all ages, but best for children preschool age and older as younger children may become overwhelmed by the birds of prey.

The Youth Services Department at Princeton Public Library will be turning into a fantasy nature center over the summer, with the help of summer readers.

Weekly makerspace/craft tables will allow children to create a “living” wall display of greenery, wildlife displays, dioramas, fossils, a nature journal and other summer camp crafts.

For the full schedule of summer reading activities, go to the Kid Zone section at princetonpl.org.

Princeton Public Library is located at 698 E. Peru Street, in Princeton. Programs at the library are free and open to all. For more information, go to the library website or call 815-875-1331.