June 02, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News

Princeton Veterans Organization will host a pancake breakfast on June 5

Event will be held from 7 a.m. to noon

By Shaw Local News Network

The Princeton Veterans Organization will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday, June 5 at the American Legion Post 125, located at 1549 Peru St. in Princeton.

The event will offer all you can eat pancakes, eggs, sausage, coffee, milk and orange juice. All proceeds from the event will go supporting local veterans, their families and the community.

Tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for children under the age of 12. Tickets can be purchased in advance from members of the Princeton Veterans Organization or purchased on the day of the event.