May 31, 2022
Shaw Local
Local News

Kewanee/Neponset Church of Peace holds “Blessing of the Tractors” event

Event was to give thanks to the work that farmers do

By Shaw Local News Network
Church of Peace, Kewanee/Neponset celebrated Memorial Day with a “Blessing of the Tractors” by Pastor Andrew Christman. (Photo Provided by Dick Wells)

The Kewanee/Neponset Church of Peace held a brief “Blessing of the Tractors” event before the regular service and potluck on Sunday.

Pastor Andrew Christman gave thanks to the farmers and tractors for their dedication to provide food, fiber and fuel for the nation.

A blessing was also offered for protection over their dangerous vocation and to keep them safe.

The Church of Peace stated that visitors are always welcome and those interested can contact Christman for more information at 309-854-3765.

Payton Quart teaching his younger brother, Parker how to park a tractor at Church of Peace, Sunday. (Photo Provided by Dick Wells)