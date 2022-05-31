Kewanee/Neponset Church of Peace holds “Blessing of the Tractors” event

The Kewanee/Neponset Church of Peace held a brief “Blessing of the Tractors” event before the regular service and potluck on Sunday.

Pastor Andrew Christman gave thanks to the farmers and tractors for their dedication to provide food, fiber and fuel for the nation.

A blessing was also offered for protection over their dangerous vocation and to keep them safe.

The Church of Peace stated that visitors are always welcome and those interested can contact Christman for more information at 309-854-3765.