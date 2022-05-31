Bureau Valley’s Brock Foster receives 2022 Edith I. Boyd Scholarship

Bureau Valley’s Brock Foster has been presented the 2022 Edith I. Boyd Scholarship award winner.

The Edith I. Boyd Scholarship is open to graduating seniors who have resided in the former Western School District for all four years of high school.

Edith I. Boyd was a former teacher who lived in the old Western School District. The scholarships have been offered to students for over 30 years to help further students’ education at the post-secondary level.

Interest earned from the invested estate is what is used for the scholarships. A local committee composed of four community members, one faculty member and an administrator determine the amount to be expended and allocated.

Applicants must submit a 250 word or less essay entitled, “Why I am deserving of the Edith I. Boyd Scholarship”. The student’s name may not appear on or in the essay.

Students must also submit three teacher evaluations. Evaluations speak to the character, motivation and leadership qualities of the applicants.

Judging for the essays is done anonymously by another school district. The student’s scores are tabulated and ranked by the total points on both the essay and teacher evaluations.

Students must have also submitted, in the high school guidance office, a class schedule in a curriculum, which will lead to a Bachelor’s Degree in any field. This schedule may be from a college, university or community college.