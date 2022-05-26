U of I Extensions to offer various 4-H summer library programs

The University of Illinois Extensions Office will be offering a 4-H summer library programs across Bureau, Putnam, Marshall and La Salle counties. There will be three programs offered free of charge to participants.

The first summer program will be “From Farm Field to Ball Field” and will teach youth about how America’s past-time would not be possible without local farmers.

Participants will explore baseball foods, items that are made from agricultural products and create a baseball mobile.

This program will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, at the Ohio Public Library located at 112 Main St. and from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the McNabb Public Library located at 322 W. Main St. Contact the libraries to register.

The “Camping 101″ program will teach youth how to pack a backpack for camping. Participants will learn about healthy snacks, staying hydrated and basic first-aid skills to have a fun, safe and healthy outdoor adventure.

Children will participate in activities and receive the supplies to pack their own backpack. This program will be offered at the following times:

From 1 to 3 p.m. on June 7, 8 and 9 at the Peru’s Washington Park in the West Street Shelter. Call the La Salle County Extension Office at 815-433-0707 or visit https://go.illinois.edu/lccamp22 to register.

to register. From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on June 22 at the Tiskilwa Public Library. Contact the library or visit go.illinois.edu/tlcamp to register.

to register. From 10 to 11 a.m. on June 24 at the Granville Public Library. Call the library or visit go.illinois.edu/glcamp to register.

to register. From 10 to 11 a.m. on June 28 at the Selby Public Library in Depue. Contact the library to register.

From 2 to 3 p.m. on June 29 at the Ohio Public Library. Call the library to register.

From 2 to 2:45 p.m. for grades 1-4 and from 4 to 4:45 p.m. for grades 5-8 on July 12 at the Graves-Hume Public Library in Mendota. Contact the library to register.

From 4 to 5 p.m. on July 26 at the Magnolia Public Library. Contact the library to register.

The final program will be “Find your Spark with 4-H.” In this event participants will explore two of 4-H’s favorite topics including animal science and nature art. This will give youth an opportunity to explore 4-H lessons and projects.

Participants will first learn about pet care and training and then create their own nature project with wood and a variety of seeds and grains.

The “Find your Spark with 4-H” will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. on July 6 at the Granville Public Library and from 4 to 5 p.m. on August 9 at the Magnolia Public Library. Call the libraries to register.

The University of Illinois Extensions office provides practical education to help people, businesses and communities solve problems, develop skills and build a better future and provides equal opportunities in programs and employment.

For more information, visit https://extension.illinois.edu/blmp or call University of Illinois Extension- Bureau, LaSalle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889.











