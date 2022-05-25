John and Mae Mungor Switzer Scholarship Fund awards $42,000 to Bureau Valley graduates

The Switzer Scholarship Committee has awarded the 2022 Switzer Scholarships to four 2022 Bureau Valley High School graduates.

The scholarships have been awarded yearly through the scholarship fund initiated following the death of Mae Mungor Switzer. The fund was established with the proceeds of the John Mungor estate following his death.

The first John Switzer and Mae Mungor Switzer Scholarship was issued in 1984 for $5,500 to the top graduating student from Walnut High School. The scholarship award remained at $5,500 until 2012.

A court review of the Switzer Trust Fund provided authorization to begin awarding a portion of the dividends of the fund each year.

With the graduating student now attending Bureau Valley High School, the local committee opted to maintain the provision for the top Walnut student as a way to continue an award that reflects John Switzer’s original intentions.

The committee also created additional scholarships that would be available district-wide to promote the unity of Bureau Valley District 340.

Braydon James Higgins received a $20,000 Scholarship, Madison Kate Vick received a $10,000 Scholarship and Grace Patricia Zeman and Kyra Elizabeth Stoller both received $6,000 Scholarships.

The $20,000 scholarship was awarded to the top qualifying student from the original Walnut High School District who met the criteria of the application process.

The $10,000 scholarship was awarded to an applicant from among the top 10 graduating seniors who met the qualifications district-wide and the two district-wide scholarships of $6,000 were also awarded to students who met the qualifications district-wide.

The Switzer Scholarship Committee stated that it is an honor to be able to offer these scholarships on behalf of John Switzer and Mae Mungor Switzer.