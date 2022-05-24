Walnut Rotary to help fund Bureau Valley School District’s Birthday Book Program

Walnut Rotary Club President Tina Curtis has announced that half of the proceeds from the Club’s June 18 cookout will be used to help offset the cost of the 2022-23 and 2023-24 Birthday Book Program for the Bureau Valley School District.

Walnut Rotarians, in addition to its usual fare of serving pork chop sandwiches, brats and hot dogs, will also be serving barbeque sandwiches. The cookout will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 18 at the Veterans’ Memorial. Donations will be accepted.

“In a highly successful program in 2017-18, the Rotary Club of Walnut gave a book to each BV elementary and junior high student during his or her birthday month,” Curtis said. “That program was initially funded by a Rotary Grant in which half of the funds were donated by our local Club and the other half was supplied by Rotary District 6420.

“The program was so well-funded, the last of the books purchased in 2017 were given away during this past school year. The kids have thoroughly enjoyed making selections from a variety of age-appropriate books and then getting to take them home to keep.”

Curtis stated that the rotary wanted to take another opportunity to repeat the experience for students who have newly entered the BV Elementary and Junior High Schools. They hope this program can also continue to provide more books to students who have been recipients for books in the past.

“One of Rotary International’s Seven Avenues of Service is literacy,” Curtis said. “Our goal is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education and increase adult literacy.

“We support education for all children and literacy for children and adults. The 2022-23 and 2023-24 Birthday Book Programs fully embrace the avenue through positive action. Walnut Rotary is proud to bring it back to our area youth.”

The Rotary Club of Walnut meets six times a month at the Walnut Café. For further information on how to become a member of Rotary, contact President Tina Curtis at polkadots@ameritech.net.