Princeton Library to host Dan Hughley’s “Mr. U.S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot” on May 26

Dan Haughey, Black Hawk College Speech-Theatre Professor Emeritus and professional actor from East Moline, will present his one-person show on Ulysses S. Grant at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at the Princeton Public Library.

The show, entitled “Mr. U. S. Grant: A Man and a Patriot,” focuses on U. S. Grant’s early life, his time as a citizen in Galena, Illinois and his rise to Civil War fame.

Haughey’s appearance is co-sponsored by the Princeton Public Library and the Illinois Humanities’ “Road Scholars” program.

Haughey is a teaching- artist, holds the M. F. A. degree in Playwriting and Play Production from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and studied acting at the Florida State University-Asolo Conservatory for Professional Actor Training.

At SIU-C, Haughey studied Civil War History with the late Dr. John Y. Simon, former Executive Director of the Ulysses S. Grant Association, Historical Drama and Playwriting with Dr. Christian Moe.

Among his film and stage credits, Haughey has toured Mr. U. S. Grant to schools, museums and Civil War venues throughout the United States including the National Park Service, The War Memorial Museum of Virginia, the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, SIU-C Museum, the Old Market House and Grant Museum in Galena.

Haughey recently performed for the National Park Service in celebration of Grant’s birthday at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site in St. Louis.

The Illinois Humanities is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Illinois General Assembly as well as through contributions from individuals, foundations and corporations.

For more information, contact the Princeton Public Library at 815-875-1331 or go to www.princetonpl.org.