OSF Healthcare adds orthopedic surgeon to serve Princeton and surrounding areas

OSF HealthCare has welcomed an orthopedic surgeon to its staff to serve the community of Princeton and surrounding areas. The addition of Allen Van, MD ensured continued access for patients in need of orthopedic surgery at the OSF Medical Group Orthopedics office at 530 Park Ave. E.

Van has been practicing in the area for over 10 years at the former Perry Memorial Hospital and OSF HealthCare Saint Clare Medical Center is excited to be able to keep him as an orthopedic surgeon.

Van offers a number of services, including total knee replacement, arthroscopic and carpal tunnel surgeries.

He received a Bachelor of Science from Northwestern University and medical degree from Rush Medical College at Rush University.

Van completed an orthopedic surgery residency and received fellowship training in spinal surgery at Rush University Medical Center. He is board certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

Patient appointments with Dr. Van or a member of his care team can be made by calling (815) 876-3033.