Wyanet VFW Auxiliary to host June 28 blood drive

The Wyanet VFW Auxiliary will host a community blood drive from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28 at the Wyanet VFW Hall located at 214 E. Main St.

The blood drive will be administered through ImpactLife which is the provider of blood to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

To donate, contact Jean Fox at 815-699-2405 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3501 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years old or 16 with parental permission form. Donors must also weigh more than 110 pounds and present a photo I.D.

For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before May, 3, 2022 are eligible to give at this drive.