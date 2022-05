Family and friends of Beth Uher gathered with trustees and staff at the Tiskilwa Public Library on Friday, May 13 to dedicate items donated in her name and rename the building’s study room.

Uher died on May 12, 2021 and served on the Tiskilwa Library Board for several years and helped in the planning of the library in 2014.

It was her wish to provide a welcoming atmosphere for all those who visited the library.

The library decided to name its study room in her honor.