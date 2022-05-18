Drive or Ride Benefit Run for Sheffield’s Savanna Bell set for June 18

The Bureau Valley Area Ride or Drive Benefit Run is set for Saturday, June 18. The run will benefit Savanna Bell of Sheffield, a 2016 Bureau Valley High School graduate.

In June of 2020, Bell was diagnosed with ovarian cancer for which she had surgery to remove the tumor that had consumed one of her ovaries.

In December of 2021, the cancer returned in her remaining ovary. Bell began chemotherapy treatments at OSF Infusion Center in Peoria to try to remove the cancer for good.

This will be the group’s 17th run and the second under organizer Tom Brummel. Brummel’s father, Ken Brummel, ran the event for 15 years and saw it as a great way to help members of the community who needed some extra help.

Savanna Bell (photo provided)

Participants in the event will depart from Manlius and travel to small businesses and taverns across Bureau County before returning to Manlius to finish up the day.

The event will feature a turkey dinner, an auction and a 50/50 raffle with proceeds benefiting Bell.

The cost for the run will be $20 per person and sign-ups are being taken at Beulah’s Tavern in Manlius.

The first vehicle out will be at 11:30 a.m. with the last vehicle in at 6 p.m. Food at the second stop will be courtesy of Huseman Farms of Walnut and K & K Farms of Sheffield.

The Manlius Sportsman’s Club will be hosting a dinner, separate from the ride entry fee, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. with the proceeds also going to Bell’s benefit.

For more information on the day’s events, contact Brummel at 815-878-4319 or follow the event’s Facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/5735790623104006.

