With the upcoming retirement of Fire Chief Chuck Woolley; Princeton hires replacement from within

After 30 years with the department, Princeton Fire Chief Chuck Woolley will officially be hanging up his boots on May 26.

With a hole to fill in the Fire Department, Princeton has announced that his replacement will come from within as Scott Etheridge will be taking over the department.

Etheridge will be sworn in during a private ceremony on May 27 and will be officially announced and introduced during the June 6 council meeting.

City Manager Theresa Wittenauer said the city received a number of qualified applicants from both within and outside the department, before narrowing the final selection to two internal and two external candidates.

Wittenauer said each of the candidates had extensive qualifications and experience, but the position was ultimately offered to Etheridge.

Etheridge has been a member of the Princeton Fire Department since 2004 and is current Fire and EMS lieutenant.

Woolley’s career will be celebrated at an open house from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at City Hall has he officially steps away from the fire department.



