Tiskilwa’s Lauren McMillan receives 2022 University of Illinois Leadership Award

Tiskilwa’s Lauren McMillan was announced as the 2022 recipient of the University of Illinois’ College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, Robert M. Harrison Leadership Award.

McMillan is a junior who is majoring in agricultural leadership, education and communication with a concentration in organizational and community leadership. She is also minoring in food and agribusiness management and media.

McMillan currently serves as the ACES Council president and has held leadership roles in organizations like the Collegiate Farm Bureau and Agricultural Communicators of Tomorrow.

She has also worked as a marketing intern on the Global Marketing Distributions Team for Caterpillar.

The Harrison Award is presented to a junior in the College of ACES. This award is a memorial tribute to Robert Harrison following his death in 1986. It recognizes a student who demonstrates a commitment for service, achievement, and leadership in a diversity of ways.

Harrison was involved in diverse campus activities during his enrollment at the University of Illinois from 1929-1933. He was active in agricultural clubs, Sachem and MaWanda honoraries and served as senior manager of the 1933 football team.

Following his graduation in 1934, he embarked on a professional career that included employment with the Livestock Bureau of Armour and Company, the War Food Administration, the Rural Electrification Program and advertising sales with numerous agricultural magazines.