Stephen Boone joins Heartland Bank’s Wealth Management Team

Heartland Bank and Trust Company announces Stephen Boone has joined the Wealth Management division and will serve as Wealth Advisor in the Princeton and Peoria markets.

His primary office will be at the bank’s 606 S. Main St. location in Princeton. Boone has over 35 years of banking and trust experience.

He will establish business hours at both locations to assist clients with wealth management solutions to help them reach their financial objectives.

Boone holds a Bachelor’s Degree from Western Illinois University and certifications from Colorado School of Banking and Cannon Trust School

A resident of Dunlap, Boone is a member of the Peoria Chamber of Commerce and former board member of the Red Cross and Family House in Peoria.

He is an active volunteer for St. Jude’s Church, the Peoria Dream Center and has coached baseball for 9 years with the Dunlap Rec League. He and his wife Linda have twins, Andy and Danika.