Princeton Community Band prepares for 18th season

The Princeton Community Band, under the direction of Ann Lusher, is preparing for the start of its 18th season.

The band will have its second rehearsal from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 in the Princeton High School band room. Rehearsals are each Thursday evening through July 28.

PCB is a volunteer band made up of adults and students. To be a member, you must be entering high school this fall or older. You must have your own band instrument and have prior instrumental music experience. To join the band, visit the next rehearsal and a folder with your music will be waiting.

High School students can also earn Community Service credits for rehearsals and concerts. PCB is a 501(c)(3) organization.

The band will be performing over 50 selections this summer. Some of the titles include: “Birdland,” “Blue Tango,” “Caravan,” “It Had Better Be Tonight,” “John Williams in Concert,” “Selections from The Music Man,” “Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Heart’s Club Band,” “The Best of Henry Mancini,” “The Cowboys,” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

There will be a tribute to American Musicals in June and a special tribute to Dr. Gary Hoelle on the June 24 concert.

This concert will include the world premiere of a new commissioned work, written by composer Robert W. Smith and dedicated to Dr. Hoelle who was a long-time member of the Princeton Community Band.

Concert dates for the 2022 summer season are at 6 p.m. on June 5, 19 and July 3, 10, 24, and 31. All concerts are in Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. They are all on Sunday evenings.

The concerts are free, lawn chairs are suggested and refreshments will be available. In case of rain the concerts will be held in Pannebaker Gymnasium at Logan Jr. High School.