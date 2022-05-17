Bureau County Tourism Committee to present a Garden Walk on June 25

The Bureau County Tourism committee will once again be presenting a Garden Walk on after a several year delay. The event will take place on Saturday, June 25.

The group is looking for individuals that would like to show off their hard work in their gardens. These can be flower gardens, special landscaping, vegetable gardens or even yards with water features.

If you would be interested in showing off your garden or yard call Kathy Bauer at 815-866-3606 after 5 p.m.

These locations can be anywhere in Bureau County. The Garden Walk will be offered with free admission.