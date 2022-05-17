Bureau County Senior Center to host first lunch in the park on May 20

The Bureau County Senior Center will be hosting the first lunch in the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or sold out on Friday, May 20 at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

The group will be offering bbq pulled pork or pulled chicken for $6, fruit cups for $1, pasta salad for $1, coleslaw for $1, chips for $1 and soda or water for $1.

An order-ahead option also will be available by calling 815-879-3981 by May 19. In-town delivery is available with an order of over five meals.

The bake sale is sponsored by Second Story Teen Center.