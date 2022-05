Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate, Peggy Hubbard, will host an event beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19 at the Prouty Building, located at 435 S. Main St. in Princeton.

This event will be sponsored by the Coalition for Constitutional Rights.

Hubbard is a Navy Veteran and former Police officer who is a self-proclaimed Harley-Davidson enthusiast and pro-god, pro-life, pro-Trump, pro-veteran and pro-first responder.

Hubbard plans to speak about putting America and Illinois first.