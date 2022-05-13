19th annual Prairie Arts Council Children’s Summer Drama Camp is open for registration

The 19th annual Prairie Arts Council Children’s Summer Drama Camp is now accepting registration for its upcoming session that will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 22 at 24 Park Ave. E in Princeton.

The camp will be open for children entering second through ninth grades. Attendees to the camp will get hands-on experience of creating a show, from set and light work to costuming to performing. Camp activities also include theater and improvisational games.

Previous theater-learning topics that have been covered at the camp included theatrical accents, sets, Shakespeare, costuming, stage makeup, mime, choreography for the stage, stage lighting and design, musical theater, and opera.

The Drama Camp will culminate in the performance of an original play written specifically for the campers at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 22.

The camp will cost $95 with special rates for siblings. Payment for the camp is expected by Friday, July 1. Checks must be made payable to Rachel Gorenz-Johnson.

Checks and registration forms can be returned to Rachel Gorenz-Johnson at 3 South 5th Street Princeton, IL 61356. Need-based scholarships are available upon request for those who meet the criteria.

To register, contact camp director Rachel Gorenz-Johnson at 815-876-6284 or email hildigard@hotmail.com.