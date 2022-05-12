Illinois Farm Bureau and IAA Foundation announce Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarship recipients

The Illinois Farm Bureau and IAA Foundation awarded five individuals with the Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarships.

The recipients of the Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarships included Jaron Black of La Salle County, Lance Klinedinst of McDonough County, Brian Leka of Sangamon County, Walker Menzel of Bureau County and Sarah Over of La Salle County.

The IAA Foundation will be awarding $20,000 in scholarship funds to offset the cost of commercial truck driver training and to help ensure more well-trained, safe drivers are available.

Applications for the Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarships are available year round with consideration deadlines occurring quarterly. The next application deadline will be Thursday, June 30.

The deadline correlates with drivers who intend to enroll in training at an Illinois community college between Friday, July 1, and Friday, Sept. 30.

The IAA Foundation’s mission is to fund education, research and charitable activities that benefit Illinois farm families and agriculture.

Full eligibility guidelines and the link to apply is available on the Foundation website at www.iaafoundation.org. For more information, contact your County Farm Bureau, the IAA Foundation at 309-557-2232 or e-mail IAA Foundation Jennifer Smith at jsmith@ilfb.org.