Gateway Services to host third annual Online Silent Auction from June 5-12

Gateway Services will be hosting its Third annual Online Silent Auction between noon on on Sunday, June 5 and 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

Items up for bid will be on Gateway’s Facebook page during the one-week silent auction.

A description of items up for auction and a photo of the item will be posted, along with a starting bid. Bidders will then increase the bids in $1 increments.

The person with the high bid at the end wins and will be able to collect the items beginning on Monday, June 13.

Items will be listed on the page the week prior to the start of the auction. Anyone interested in participating or viewing the items can visit the Gateway Services Inc Facebook page.

Gateway Services has been providing services to adults with intellectual developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall, and Putnam Counties for 52 years.

Programs offered by Gateway Services include community employment services, community day services, residential services, home-based support services and community mental health counseling.

For more information, visit their website at www.gateway-services.org.