You Will Be Found Tour hits LaSalle

The C5 Rural Network and Arukah Institute invite the public to a screening of the movie “Dear Evan Hansen” from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, May 14 at Hegler Park in LaSalle.

Free food, drinks, trivia, giveaways, merchandise and resources will be available for information and assistance with mental health and substance use issues will be available to all at the event.

“If you or someone you know are feeling the weight of depression, anxiety or suicidal ideations organizers want you to know you are not alone,” said Stephanie Gustafson, Arukah Institute’s chief information and communication officer. “Trained staff and information will be available for questions on how to handle a friend or family member in depression or who has voiced concerns about their mental health.”

The event is free and students, parents, community members are invited to attend for information and resources regarding mental health.























