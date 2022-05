In honor of Arbor Day, Taylor’s Way of Princeton planted two rosebud trees in the front of the Prouty Building. The trees were plants by Josh Taylor, Corbin Hopkins and Troy Molin.

The trees were planted on South Main Street before, Taylor’s Way’s Dennis Taylor, traveled to a few local schools to talk with kids about the importance of Arbor Day.

Taylor then presented the students a sapling for them to plant and learn from.