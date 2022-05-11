Midwest Partners announces Logan Junior High art contest winners

Midwest Partners, a newly formed non-profit organization, has partnered with Logan Junior High to showcase students’ interpretations of painter Normal Rockwell’s 4 Freedoms series.

The Princeton based group Midwest Partners will host a series of discussions and performances, designed to engage the community in an ongoing dialogue about what freedom means.

As part of the events, the group partnered with Logan Junior High Social Studies teacher David Gray, whose 8th grade students designed posters interpreting their thoughts on freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from fear and freedom from want.

Winning students Lydia Johnson, for her poster of freedom from fear; Wyatt Gerber, for freedom from want; Wyatt Hansen for freedom of Worship and Kathy Maciczak for freedom of speach were selected at an open house hosted by Flour House on Monday.

The winning entries will be on display beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 at Grace Performing Arts Center, where Midwest Partners will host an evening of music, poetry and dramatic readings.

Midwest Partners will also host a discussion about the 4 freedoms from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, May 13 at Open Prairie Church. This event is open to the public.

To cap off the project, the group will host a final program at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 12 at Freedom House in Princeton.

Project Coordinator for Midwest Partners Jessica Gray said as she was putting together programming ideas, serendipity stepped in, allowing the group to partner with Logan Junior High as social studies students as they began a WWII lesson that explored freedoms.

Gray said her husband, David Gray, a 13 year veteran at PES, helped come up with the poster contest after noticing a series of plaques at the school awarded to students from 1953 to 1957 depicting Rockwell’s series.

“It’s a good project because it’s a connection with our WW II studies,” Gray said. “We play a clip of the Four Freedoms speech by Franklin Roosevelt and we viewed Rockwell’s art. This gives the students an opportunity to show what their interpretation of freedoms is. They wrote a paragraph about their art and how they interpret it. And it’s artistic which they like doing whenever possible.”

Midwest Partners members Gray, Rick Brooks and Sheila Harrison selected the winners, who were awarded gift certificates in addition to having their art featured at upcoming programs.

At the events, attendees are invited to fill out postcards depicting the freedoms with their thoughts and interpretations for discussion.

Those who submit cards will be drawn for a chance to win one of 4 bicycles from The Bike Place, which is under the umbrella of Midwest Partners.

Additionally, anyone who submits a selfie taken at the Revisiting Rockwell exhibit at Princeton Public Library that runs through May 27 will have the chance to win a weekly bike giveaway.

For any questions or more information on Midwest Partners, visit their page and find contact information at https://www.facebook.com/midwestpartners/.