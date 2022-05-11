Bureau-Putnam Area Rural Transit announces survey results

A total of 48 people responded to the 13 multiple choice questions on the recent surveys from the Bureau-Putnam Area Rural Transit. The survey was available to riders in October 2021 through Nov. 12 and responses were collected via an online survey and printed copies.

Notices about the survey period were posted in buses, on social media and in local newspapers. Copies of the survey were shared with all transportation partners, Princeton Public Library, the Prouty Building, and Tri-County Opportunities Council.

Riders were first asked about their county of residence. Of those responses, 92% of respondents live in Bureau County, 6% in Putnam County and 2% in La Salle County.

When broken down by ZIP code, the majority of riders on the Bureau-Putnam Area Rural Transit live in Princeton (46%) and Spring Valley (23%). The remaining riders are from Arlington, DePue, Granville, Hennepin, La Salle, Malden, Manlius and Seatonville. (Submitted photo)

When broken down by ZIP code, the majority of riders live in Princeton (46%) and Spring Valley (23%). The remaining riders are from Arlington, DePue, Granville, Hennepin, La Salle, Malden, Manlius and Seatonville.

According to this survey, 33% of the riders are age 60 and older, 27% are 50 to 59, 10% are between 40 and 49, 14% are ages 30 to 39, and 8% are 20 to 29. BPART notes over the past year, it has seen many new riders in this youngest age group despite the responses to this survey.

Riders were asked about their household size. Of those, 18% who responded have three people in the home, 33% have two people in the same residence and 31% reside alone.

When asked if the rider had access to a valid driver’s license and a functioning vehicle that is licensed and insured, 56% of the riders responded they did not have this access and 44% stated they did.

Riders were asked if they would use WiFi on the vehicles: 60% of the customers replied yes, and 40% stated no.

Sixty-two percent of the riders were not aware of the new punch card system or chose not to utilize it and 38% said they were. BPART noted this question should have been broken down into two questions to gather more accurate information.

Riders also were asked if they knew they could purchase punch cards via debit/credit card over the phone in advance. According to the results, 40% of riders said yes, and 60% said no. A “not applicable” response should also have been included, as many riders are ages 60 and older, which does not require a punch card (and is a senior suggested donation only.)

All of the survey results listed English as the rider’s primary spoken language.

Based on the 2019 survey, BPART’s hours were expanded, so the next question asked riders what other hours might be needed that are not currently offered. Of those, 19% of riders said before 6 a.m., 31% of the riders said after 9 p.m., and 50% of the riders said Sundays. Sixteen people skipped this survey question.

If BPART’s hours were extended based on the previous question, 5% of respondents would use the service one time monthly, 18% of respondents would use the service one time weekly, 26% of respondents would use the service more than twice weekly, 23% more than once monthly, and 28% of respondents said “other” and listed none or more than five times weekly.

When asked why a rider did not use BPART in the last six months, 12% said they missed the reservation cut-off time, 2% said their medical insurance scheduled their ride with a different provider, 7% had a ride outside of BPART’s service area, 10% were not on a scheduled Ottawa or Peoria day, 30% were outside of BPART’s hours of operation and 7% could not afford the fare. Thirty-three percent of riders listed individual comments.

The last question pertained to a rider’s interest in being part of a group that meets regularly to discuss public transportation in the region.

Most riders replied no at 83%, 13% said they would contact BPART for more information and 4% said yes. To date, one rider has reached out with interest in being part of an advisory group.

BPART thanked those who took the time to offer feedback. If you have an interest in learning more about participation in a local transportation advisory group, contact Amber Biddix, director of transportation, at 877-874-8813, ext. 100.