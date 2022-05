The 30th Annual Letter Carriers Food Drive will place on Saturday, May 14 in Princeton.

The group asks Princeton residents leave a non-perishable item by their mailboxes that will be picked up by the letter carriers.

This food drive is part of the largest one-day food drive in the U.S.

The National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 953 thanks the Princeton community for being supportive in the past and they hope to have another successful year.