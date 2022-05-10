Princeton Chamber of Commerce and Park District now accepting donations for 4th of July celebration

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce, Princeton Tourism and the Princeton Park District have teamed up to plan the celebrations for the upcoming 4th of July festivities.

The group announced that it is currently accepting support from local businesses, civic organizations and individuals from the community to make the annual firework display a reality.

The group wanted to thank all those who have donated to the event in the past and thank those in advance for the support of this year’s event.

This year’s partnership has led to the addition of entertainment, food vendors and a beverage truck prior to the fireworks. The event will take place on the south side of Zearing Park.

To sponsor fireworks, entertainment or to make a general donation a form can be acquired to returned to the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism office at 435 South Main St. in Princeton.

The group asks that forms be returned by Friday, June 10.

Sponsors will receive special recognition during the fireworks on signage displayed at the park on the 4th and on the group’s Facebook page as well as listed in an advertisement in the Bureau County Republican.