Princeton Public Library’s wraps up Widmark Wednesdays on May 11

The Princeton Public Library’s spring film series, “Richard Widmark: From Actor to Producer,” will conclude at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, as Princeton’s hometown movie star acts in and produces a Cold War cautionary tale set in the 1960s.

In the film, Widmark’s character, the hard-driving captain of a U.S. Navy destroyer, engages in an increasingly dangerous game of cat and mouse with a Soviet submarine.

Widmark’s production company co-produced the 1965 drama, which will be shown at the library. Admission is free.

The library also has more than 50 Widmark film titles on DVD that can be checked out and viewed at home.