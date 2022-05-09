Festival 56 announces AmeriCorps volunteer opportunities

Learning Stage, the Education Committee of the Princeton Theatre Group, has AmeriCorps volunteer positions open for the summer 2022 season.

The successful applicants will be on site from June 1 through July 31. AmeriCorps Volunteers volunteer 300 hours and receive approximately $3,000 separated into a living stipend and a college tuition waiver.

While anyone may apply, these AmeriCorps positions offer theater arts majors a way to build their resumes.

Camp 56 will be the primary responsibility for one volunteer, with another volunteer providing limited support.

Camp responsibilities include programming, supervision of campers ages 8–14, paperwork and communicating with parents and Festival 56 staff, while another will be primarily box office duties with additional hours in various theater different departments.

Additionally, volunteers will be responsible for multiple educational platforms. They will serve as moderators for three venues: Meet the Plays, a panel discussion with directors, technical staff and genre experts concerning the upcoming season; Basic Bill, a 10-minute lesson on the life and times of Shakespeare, including the play The Merry Wives of Windsor, to be presented before each of eight performances; and Opening Night Talkbacks, four post-performance discussions with the actors, production staff and directors.

Additional duties include backstage education and story hour with the Princeton Public Library, featuring stories of Mo Willems such as “Elephant & Piggie’s: We Are in a Play,” Festival 56′s Theatre for Young Audiences presentation this summer inspired by her story.

The volunteers will also gather specific data throughout the season. This includes a count of patrons for demographic purposes and interviews with play-goers, providing the staff with informed data to drive the future. Each AmeriCorps Volunteer will be mentored initially with the goal of becoming independent by the end of the season.

Individuals can access the application and reference form by contacting Nicole Schafer. The documents need to be printed to fill out. Upon completion, the forms can be emailed to nicole. b. schafer@svcc.edu , faxed to 815-835-5213 or mailed to ABC AmeriCorps, 173 IL Rt. 2, Dixon, IL 61021. Three references must be on file within 30 days from the interview.

Individuals are encouraged to contact the Sauk Valley AmeriCorps Office if they have additional questions about the program.