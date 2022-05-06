Princeton High School’s Ty Scott awarded Heaton-Hudson Scholarship

Princeton High School senior Ty Scott was awarded the Heaton-Hudson Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship honors the memory of two Princeton Firefighters, Richard Heaton, a member of the department who attained the rank of chief and Mark Hudson, a member who went on to become deputy chief of the Streamwood Fire Department before his death.

“Heaton and Hudson were lifelong first responders, putting community well being and family above all else,” Hudson’s sister and scholarship presenter Sara Hudson said.

The scholarship is available to anyone enrolled in a Bureau County High School or current member of a Bureau County emergency service or anyone who desires to work in the fire and EMS profession.

The scholarship is intended to help with educational expenses associated with training in these professions. Scott completed EMT training in April and will graduate from PHS this month.

“Since childhood I have dreamed of becoming an EMT,” Scott said. “My passion for this career was inspired and nurtured by my mother and stepfather. It is my admiration of their dedication to the community and profession that has led me to follow in their footsteps. It is my fond wish to make them proud as I emulate their example.”