Bureau County Historical Society to reopen Clark/Norris and Newell/Bryant Homes

Bureau County Historical Society Board President Kathryn Cartwright has announced that the Bureau County Historical Society will reopen the Clark/Norris and Newell/Bryant Homes to the public.

“This will be the first time we’ve been fully reopened and back to ‘near-normal’ since the start of the pandemic,” Cartwright said. “We are excited to welcome back our friends from our countywide community.”

The society also will be collaborating with surrounding community historical societies and the Owen Lovejoy Homestead to promote the history of Bureau county.

Also participating in the Bureau County history weekend include: Cherry Mine Disaster Museum, Neponset Historical Society, The Historic Owen Lovejoy Homestead, Sheffield Historical Society, Spring Valley Historic Association Museum, Tiskilwa Historical Society and the Wyanet Historical Society

For information on the schedule of each organization, visit the individual organization’s websites.

The opening schedule for the Bureau County Historical Society museums will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 6. This is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Beginning on May 18, in connection with International Museum Day, BCHS will resume normal hours for the Clark/Norris and Newell/Bryant museums.

The museums will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For tours, reservations are encouraged by calling 815-875-2184.

The Bureau County Historical Society was formed as an extension of the Bureau County Early Settlers Association. In 1911, the association voted to organize a county historical society to collect and preserve local history for future generations.

For information, call Interim Director Lex Poppens at 815-875-2184.