Logan Junior High students create Four Freedoms Art Exhibit at Flour House Bakery

About 26 pieces of art created by Logan Junior High eighth graders are currently on display through May 19 at Flour House Bakery in Princeton. This event is in connection with The Four Freedoms and Beyond, a project of Midwest Partners.

There will also be an Open House from 6 to 7:30 p.m. May 9 for families and students to view the art, with the four winning pieces announced at 7 p.m.

The four winning pieces will be displayed from 7 to 9 p.m. May 21 at “What Freedom Means: An Evening of Live Entertainment” at Festival 56, The Grace Theater.

For the project, the students were asked to reinterpret the four freedoms: Freedom of speech, freedom from want, freedom from fear and freedom of worship from their individual perspectives.

Over the course of participating in this project, students learned about the State of the Union Address by President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Jan. 6, 1941, where the idea of The Four Freedoms was first presented, as well as the importance of these ideals during World War II.

They were also shown original Norman Rockwell paintings and interpretations of those paintings created by a variety of artists, including Illinois photographer Maggie Meiners, whose work inspired The Four Freedoms and Beyond project.

For information on this project visit fourfreedomsandbeyond.com.