Covered Bridge Quilters Guild to hold monthly meeting on May 5

The Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 5th at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

The program this month will feature Megan Baznik portraying Mary Todd Lincoln, who will discuss her life with her husband, President Lincoln, and the years in the White House.

Following her program will be a time to share quilt projects and fellowship together. This program is open to anyone.

Guests are always welcome at guild meetings and there is a small admission fee of $5.00 for the Lincoln program.

Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24.00 which is prorated from the month you join.

For more information, contact Mary Serafini at 815-339-2171 or visit its Facebook page at Covered Bridge Quilters Guild.