Bureau Valley Board recognizes school’s Co-Op work program

Bureau Valley District #340 Board of Education met this week and gather information about the success of the school’s Co-Op work program. Jeff Harris, BVHS Industrial Arts Teacher, spoke to the board on Tuesday.

Harris currently has 15 students participating in the program which offers work experiences ranging from heavy equipment operation to realtors.

Students spend one semester in the classroom learning about professional behavior in the workplace, interviewing skills and resume building. The students then apply, interview and work for a local employer.

Harris also highlighted his students in the automotive class, who have been working together on a car restoration project.

In other agenda items, the board approved the employment of Ann Ledergerber as BV 6-12 Instructional Coach for 22-23, Haley Ackerman as BV JH ELA Teacher for 22-23, Christa Balensiefen as BVHS Kitchen Staff and Jim Nugent as BV JH 8th Grade Girls Basketball Coach

The board also approved the employment of summer custodians Linda Berger, Sarah Berger, Michelle Carr, Bernie Donovan, Rick Lally and Stacy Richardson.

BV board approved the transfer of Amber Entas from BV Walnut Secretary to Central Office Secretary and Rachel Rinehart from BVHS Custodiam to BV Wyanet Custodian.

The Board announced the resignations of Aaron McNabb as BVHS/JH Special Education Teacher, Amanda Alm as BVHS Kitchen Staff and Kari VanDeVoorde as BVHS Custodian.

The next regular meeting of the Bureau Valley District #340 Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 23.