After 2-year hiatus, 8th annual Salute to Ag Breakfast was held March 25

After being forced to miss the past two years because of the pandemic, on March 25 the Salute to Ag Breakfast returned to the Barn at Hornbaker Gardens.

The event hosting various individuals and groups involved in local agriculture. Local Boy Scouts were present and presented the colors.

All Bureau County High School FFA Chapters were invited to the event as well as IVCC and speaker Tony Spirling who spoke on his produce cooperative and hydroponics farm.

During the event the placemat art contest winners were announced as third-graders Elyse Lambert, best in show, and Alyxis Watson, best use of theme, were both presented with their awards.

Four scholarships to local seniors who are pursuing a degree and eventual career in agriculture were also awarded.

The scholarship recipients included Alex Jagers and Aubreanna Vogel from Princeton, Addison Hicks from Bureau Valley and Kiersten Shevokas from LaMoille.

The Bureau Valley Chamber of Commerce thanks everyone for their support in the project to promote agriculture in Bureau County.

The group looks forward to hosting the event in the coming years.