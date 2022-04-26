Registration open for Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Safety Town Program

The Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Safety Town Program is now open for registration for the two week program that will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 24 at Douglas School, 220 E. LaSalle St in Princeton.

Safety Town is open to all children in Bureau County who will be 4 or 5-years-old by Wednesday, June 1. No exceptions will be made to this age policy.

The program will be taught by Certified Teacher Erica Lenihan and Officer Kendra Bierbom, School Resource Officer for the Princeton Police Department.

Attendees will learn about fire safety, bus safety, bicycle safety, animal safety, Freedom House’s “NO, GO, TELL” program for personal safety, winter safety, playground safety, crossing the street and parking lot safety, using 911, vehicle passenger safety, traffic lights and signals/signs, learning their address and phone numbers, pedestrian safety and rules and poison and medicine/dangerous foods and drinks.

Parents will drop off and pick up their children each day and will attend an hour long “graduation” on the last Friday of the program to see what their children have learned.

The graduation will be celebrated with goodie bags, graduation certificates and treats for the students. High school aged volunteers will be used to assist Lenihan and Bierbom.

High school students interested in volunteering will earn hours for their school or organization.

Volunteer applicants can fill out an application and submit it to the address on the form, or request an application by emailing princetonjuniors@gmail.com.

To register students and volunteers for Safety Town, the applications are accepted by mail with applications postmarked or emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com by Friday, May 13.

Registration and Volunteer forms can be printed online via the Princeton Junior Woman’s Club Facebook Page or requested electronically from Princeton Junior Woman’s Club. Questions about the event can be emailed to princetonjuniors@gmail.com.







