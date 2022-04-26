Lincoln Elementary students welcome family for “Trash to Treasure” project

After a two year hiatus due to Covid, Lincoln Elementary third graders welcomed family and friends to an open house to showcase their trash to treasure projects; an annual event for the school.

Third grade teacher Angie Thompson has helmed the project for 15 years, bringing it with her from her first teaching job.

Each year, students are tasked with creating a useable object from recyclable materials as part of a unit on recycling.

“It’s such an amazing time to let these kids shine,” Thompson said. “It’s an absolute chance for them to be proud of something they create themselves.”

Thompson said the project teaches students not only about recycling, but steps and processes for coming up with and executing their visions.

“They do this all on their own from home, so it’s exciting to see what they come up with, " Thompson said.

Aside from using the opportunity to create treasure from trash, the students relished the chance to welcome members of their families into the school to show off what they have created.

“They love it,” Thompson said.

Princeton Police Officer (and dad) Tyler Wolf takes a look at some of the projects done by students in Angie Thompson's third grade class , including Easton Wolf, Emmett Whitlock, Jaxson Munson and Carter Barajas. (Kim Shute)